Fishers swim club announces new coaches

Southeastern Swim Club of Fishers has hired a new head coach who will join the organization in June 2025.

Jeff Thompson previously coached the Terre Haute Torpedoes for 17 years and at the Germantown Academy in Pennsylvania for 10 years and had four athletes at the 2024 USA Olympic Swimming Trials.

“His deep connection to Indiana, combined with his national-level coaching experience, makes him uniquely qualified to lead SSC into its next chapter,” an announcement stated. “We are confident that Jeff’s leadership will propel SSC to new heights.”

SSC board president Kyle Hultgren stated that while the approach might be unconventional, the board believes Thompson is worth the yearlong wait. In the meantime, Rich Wolfred will come out of retirement to serve as SSC’s interim head coach. Wolfred previously coached for the Lawrence Swim Team and Noblesville High School.

SSC also announced that Andy Pedersen will serve as interim executive director. Thompson plans to hire a new executive director after he starts work next year.

Dan Johnson will be the interim age group director and will continue his role as head coach of Southeastern Area Masters Swimming.

Emily Thompson will join the organization as the new senior assistant coach and age group coach.

“Emily brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience from her successful tenure with FAST Tigers,” the announcement stated. “Emily finished her swimming career at DePauw University, graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s of communications (with) a minor in English writing.”

For more about SSC, visit facebook.com/southeasternswimclub.