The fourth annual Salsa on the Square returns to downtown Noblesville from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 30 on Logan Street.

The ticketed event for people 21 and older includes food trucks, a cocktail garden, salsa lessons by Latin Expressions Dance Co. and live music by DJ Mambo Sound. Tickets are $12 and will be on sale until the event.

A collaboration between Noblesville Main Street and Noble Coffee, the night will feature cocktails from Noble Coffee, including classics like margaritas, gin and tonics, vodka sodas and more. Nonalcoholic options also will be available.

Robyn Wilson, owner of Noble Coffee, said the event is an opportunity for people to learn about salsa dancing and Latin culture.

“It is even fun for people that aren’t going to dance just to get to be exposed to different kinds of dance,” Wilson said. “​​This year, we added a photo booth option, which prints out photos with the salsa logo. We also have some local food vendors, such as 9th Street Bistro and Latin Griller, participating this year.”

Noblesville Main Street Executive Director Kate Baker said she also enjoys seeing the community try something new and explore Latin culture at the event each year.

“We have people that come that don’t think they’re going to take part in the dancing, but they end up doing it because the dance instructor makes it easy and doable for people,” Baker said. “It’s such an inviting space to have people come in and give it a go. If you’ve never danced salsa before, this is a great chance. But if you are not a dancer, you can have just as much fun celebrating through food and drink and watching.”

Baker said the event brings the community together to celebrate Latin culture.

“One of the things that I love so much about this event is that Noblesville Main Street strives to have representation of all of Noblesville, and Noblesville has a Latin population,” Baker said. “It’s really neat to have an event that celebrates that culture in such an intentional and celebratory way. It’s geared to celebrating all of Noblesville and Noblesville has so many cultures blended in which is really remarkable.”

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/2024-salsa-on-the-square-dancing-dj-cocktail-garden-food-trucks-21-tickets-933526822857.