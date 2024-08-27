Fishers company creates giant sandbox for kids

Dig Dig for Kids in Fishers is a business based on a simple concept — a giant sandbox for kids ages 2 to 8. The company hauled 140,000 pounds of sand to create the sandbox, which is roughly one-third of the 4,200-square-foot facility.

Owner Billy Lomax and his son, President-Manager Justin Lomax, recently answered the following questions about the company.

Does Dig Dig For Kids give you a sense of nostalgia?

Justin: I remember having a sandbox in our playpen in our backyard under the swing set. Dad also used to throw fireworks and firecrackers in the sandbox when I was in there. I completely blocked it out of my memory. Those memories only came back once I see it here. If you would’ve asked me, “Hey, do you want to run a sandbox when you’re older?” I would say that’s not the motivation that brought us here.

What has been the public response to Dig Dig For Kids?

Billy: I think moms in particular love bringing their kids here because it represents the building of America. They want their child to be a producer in America. They want to make sure that their child is developed. I think the biggest response is that families do care about their young ones’ development. Instead of just putting them in front of a screen, it allows them to go in an experience an area where they can learn how … certain types of equipment work.

What was it like to move 140,000 pounds of sand?

Justin: It took about three or four days to get all the sand in. We did it the week of Thanksgiving. We got some friends of mine and we got 3,500 individual 50-pound bags of sand that we had to figure out how to empty (and) control the dust in a safe environment. I’d say about halfway into it, we really got into a rhythm. We had a system and it worked great.

What made you choose Fishers?

Justin: We wanted to be in Fishers. I have work history here. I’ve been based out of Fishers for a while. It’s just a community that we’ve grown to love. There’s a lot of kids here. We have a rising birth rate here in Fishers. We have a lot of involved parents that want to take their kids to a fun place that may not exist in other locations.

Is it rewarding that your vision for the business has come to life?

Billy: What’s most valuable to me is the fact that it’s brought our family together closer than it’s ever been. Justin and I are closer than we’ve ever been. My oldest son, my daughter and my wife and my sister — we all pulled together to make this happen. It’s just really been a good experience to see us as a family being able to contribute to this. That’s the most rewarding thing.

For more information, visit digdigforkids.com.