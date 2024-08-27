Lawrence skatepark painting day set

Cleanup efforts at Lawrence skatepark inside Community Park at 5301 N. Franklin Rd. continue in anticipation of a Sept. 8 art installation.

Skateboarder Casper Jones has led the volunteer effort in cooperation with the City of Lawrence Parks Department. He told the Parks Board Aug. 14 that he and other volunteers have made some minor repairs in preparation for paint.

“We’ve already gathered all the artists together, put in the order for the rolled paint and then the order for the spray paint should be soon,” he said. “We were just getting together to plan a day to do the power washing on the flat. Then the week prior to Sept. 8, we’ll be rolling the paint.”

The plan is to gather a group of well-known graffiti artists from the Indianapolis area to paint the skatepark in hopes that it will deter offensive and poorly drawn graffiti. Jones said a layer of primer will be painted for some of the areas artists will work on. Other areas will be power washed to remove the old drawings.

In other matters, Parks Board Chair Jeff Vest announced that the city will stop spraying herbicides at the Waggin’ Tails Bark Park following a conversation with people who were concerned about the effects of the chemicals on pets, people and the environment.

Parks Director Eric Martin said maintenance crews will instead do more weed-eating at the dog park, which is inside Louis J. Jenn Memorial Park, 10450 E. 63rd St. There might still be times when herbicides are needed, he said, but the city will put up signs to let people know.

The next Lawrence Parks Board meeting is 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.