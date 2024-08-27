On a positive note: Zionsville Optimist Club celebrates more than 40 years of hope and vision

Optimism can be contagious.

Established in 1981, the Zionsville Optimist Club’s Friends of Youth organization echoes the mission of Optimist International to bring out the best in youth and communities.

Zionsville’s chapter was established a little more than 40 years ago, but the international organization started with a convention in Louisville in 1919.

“I am sure many don’t know at that convention (that) the first official charter of the international organization was awarded to a club in downtown Indianapolis, which had been founded in 1916,” said Tim Ottinger, a 13-year member and former president of ZOC. “Being a 100 percent volunteer organization, virtually every dollar raised goes toward helping youth in our community.”

Since its inception, the club has provided more than $400,000 to Zionsville and Boone County youth. The bulk of those funds are raised during the annual Hit the Bricks 5K Race and 3K Fun Run & Walk.

“The ZOC has been greatly blessed with both business and individual supporters who have learned what we do under the radar,” ZOC President Cara Fausset said. “Hit the Bricks is now in its 42nd year and always held on a Saturday near the first of October and 100 percent of what is raised here stays in Zionsville or Boone County.”

Hit the Bricks was created by ZOC charter members Jim Haines and Ross Hubbard

“With the growing popularity of running in the ‘80s, Mr. Hubbard approached me about creating a charity running event and the rest is history,” Haines said. “Our very first run was in 1983. It was a 10K (6.2 miles) with the start/finish at Zionsville High School (and) our one and only name sponsor was Mayflower Moving and Storage. It was a great success and repeated the following year. By the third year, due to so many questions regarding the metric 10K, we changed to 5 miles to end the confusion. That lasted 30 years until 2013, when Hit the Bricks reverted back to a 5K. We’ve always included some part of Zionsville’s historic cobblestone Main Street for the course and adopted the name ‘Hit the Bricks’ after about the fifth year or so.”

Hit the Bricks is believed to be the longest ongoing running event in Boone County and one of the longest in Indiana thanks to ZOC members, volunteers and generous sponsors, Ottinger said.

Hit the Bricks generates annual proceeds of $30,000.

“We just cannot thank our Hit the Bricks sponsors enough who give generously each year to our cause,” said Ian Stewart, co-chair of the 2024 Hit the Bricks. “They are one faction of several that make this community what it is.”

The growth of the Hit the Bricks fundraising effort has allowed ZOC to support additional entities such as the Zionsville Department of Parks & Recreation, the Junior Naturalist Program, Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center, Indy 11 Kicks for Kids, ZCS Do Days, the Lebanon Children’s Home, Shalom House, Zionsville Food Pantry, ZCHS Show Choir, Boone County Senior Salute and Eagle Scout projects

Club members said they were drawn to ZOC to give back to the community and serve and guide local youth.

“Our little club does so much to help out youth in the community,” said member Christy Gregory. “I love the Optimist Creed and the mission of the organization to serve youth, and because it was a very warm and welcoming community. Our members are very driven to serve and generous with their time and resources.”

In September, ZOC members will be present at the farmers market in the Village each Saturday with information about the club and Hit the Bricks.

Monthly meetings are open to all and are generally held at the Cobblestone the first Wednesday of each month.

The 2024 Hit the Bricks begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 28. The start/finish line is Zionsville Town Hall. Registration is $30 before Sept. 22, $35 after Sept. 22 and $40 the day of the event.

Register at tuxbro.com under the calendar tab.

OPTIMISM YEAR-ROUND

The Zionsville Optimist Club’s year-round activities include monthly dinner meetings, except for July and December.

Each meeting includes a speaker on youth issues, whether from long-time ZOC beneficiaries or someone representing new needs in the community.

The group takes a break in summer. December includes a “holiday wrap” occasion where members wrap presents for youth and families in need. Those gifts are given to Zionsville schools for anonymous distribution.

Another ZOC program is the annual Oratorical Contest each spring. The scholarship contest starts at the local level, then moves to the Indiana North District Contest. Two club level winners receive $100 and Indiana North District Winners receive $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 scholarships. District winners move on to the regional competition with a chance for a $5,000 scholarship. Those winners go on to compete at the World Championship with prizes from $5,000 to $15,000.

ZOC funds go to beneficiaries including a scholarship fund for a ZCHS graduate, After Prom, Boys & Girls Club of Boone County, Lions Park, local athletic programs including Zionsville Little League, ZCS football and soccer, the third grade history program at SullivanMunce Cultural Center and the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library.

Where to apply those funds are decided by the ZOC Giving Group committee that discusses the beneficiaries and needs and evaluates any new requests.

ZOC also hosts a Junior Optimist Club at Zionsville Community High School. JOC is a service club with the goals of community service and leadership development. The JOC offers adaptive swim lessons in partnership with the ZCS Aquatic Center and other service work including volunteering at the Zionsville Food Pantry and helping the ZOC with programming and the Hit the Bricks event.

Learn more about Zionsville Optimist Club at zionsvilleoptimist.org or on social media at facebook.com/zionsvilleoptimist.