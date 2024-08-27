Snapshot: Zionsville Lions Club welcomes new members

The Zionsville Lions Club welcomed four new members during its August meeting. ZLC President Mike Zeller, left, welcomes Elia Makinson, Lauren McNamara, Mia Wilhite and Jon Gilman with ZLC membership chair Tom Robbins. The Zionsville Lions Club is the largest Lions Club in Indiana. Lions volunteers assist with caring for the 28-acre Lions Park and participate in major events, including Eggnormous Egg Hunt, the 4th of July celebration, Fall Festival parade and carnival, Stories in the Park, Diabetes Awareness Day, summer concerts and hayrides. Learn more at zionsvillelions.com. (Photo courtesy of Zionsville Lions Club).