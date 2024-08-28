“Celebration of Life: Phil Reimer, Jr. A Carmel Legend! Glimpse From a Friend”

Commentary by Ronald Hermann

On a cold, windy night in Harlem in February 1991, I lay in my 13th-floor dorm room at Columbia University, battling confusion and stress. The wind whipped against my window as I spoke on the phone with my friend and former Carmel High School football teammate.

“Ronnie, I’m telling you, man. This place is awesome! If you transfer here, we’ll dominate the team for the next three years! If you’re really thinking of leaving, we can do great things together!”

Phil Reimer’s words brought me warmth, comfort, and clarity. Just like that, my anxiety melted away. Phil was always right. After that call, it was clear: Goodbye, New York City. Hello, Greencastle, IN! I’d transfer to DePauw University to join Phil, and we’d make great things happen!

This story isn’t about me. It’s about the friend on the other end of the line that night—a tribute to the respect, trust, and love I had then, and still have now, for my dear friend, Phil Reimer.

Life didn’t go as planned in 1991. I did transfer to DePauw and thrived on the football team until graduation in ’94. Phil, on the other hand, moved to a junior college in Illinois for baseball before transferring to Ohio University, where he excelled on the baseball team until graduation. We never teamed up, but our friendship endured, bringing many shared experiences and cherished memories.

On September 15, 2023, life deviated from its expected course once more, this time with heart-wrenching finality. Phil’s vibrant life was cut short by a sudden heart attack. The news left me with emptiness, tears, and anger. Why did such an incredible man leave us so soon at the age of 51?

Only the higher-ups know the answer.

Who was Phil Reimer? If you grew up in Carmel from the ’80s through the 2000s, you knew him well—both Phil Sr. and Phil Jr. His father, Phil Reimer Sr., was a cornerstone of the Carmel community, running the Carmel Dad’s Club for over 20 years and overseeing the Bridgewater Club Community until his passing in 2015. (See Carmel Current 9-27-20, Page 11).

Phil Jr.? Words fall short in capturing his essence. But if you’re from Carmel during a certain era, you know Phil. If not, let me offer a glimpse of the impact he made.

Phil Reimer Jr. / Adjectives:

As a kid/adolescent: Big, Strong, Athletic, Talented, Competitive, a Leader, Smart, Witty, FUNNY , and FUN .

As an adult: he remained Big, Strong, Talented, Smart, Witty. He became Husbandly, Fatherly, Brotherly, Reliable, Responsible, Caring, Supportive, and Protective; and as always FUNNY and FUN .

Growing up, Phil and I were rivals as toddlers. At Forest Dale Elementary, it was the Reimer team versus the Hermann team in daily recess football matches. In Carmel Dad’s Club, the Reimer-led team consistently beat the Hermann-led team in football, basketball, and baseball. Then, at Clay Junior High, we started to become teammates, and a lifelong friendship blossomed. We led our junior high teams to success and then came Carmel High School.

If you were in Carmel from 1988 to 1990, you know who Phil Reimer Jr. was. If not, he was the Class President, Indiana All-State and co-captain of our #2 ranked baseball team, Indiana All-State and co-captain of our 1989 State Championship football team, and as always, FUNNY and FUN.

That 1989 State Championship season was magical. Those who were there will fondly remember the old Hoosier Dome and our 10-7 victory over Penn. As our quarterback, Phil led us to that championship win.

College, marriage, kids, and business followed. Phil earned his degree at Ohio University, moved to Columbus, OH, and eventually to Waxhaw, NC. Yet, he always brought his characteristic FUNNY and FUN to visits and reunions.

Phil hit the matrimonial jackpot with Susan, becoming a devoted husband and father to Grayson (25), Olivia (23), and Griffin (19). His example as a father will undoubtedly inspire his children throughout their lives. My heart aches for Susan and the children.

Phil’s passing is a profound loss. Debbie, his mother, asked me to write something about her only son, akin to the tribute Steve Henke wrote for Phil Sr. in 2020. Capturing the essence of Phil is an impossible task, but I hope this tribute offers a glimpse.

It’s almost been a year since Phil’s passing. Oh, what I would give to pick up the phone and get some guidance from him again! Hearts are still aching and will continue to ache for years to come. The Reimer family invites everyone to a “Celebration of Life” for Phil on Saturday, September 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodland Country Club (100 Woodland Ln, Carmel, IN 46032).

They hope you will join them to share memories, emotions, and experiences. Knowing Phil, he would want you to bring the FUNNY and FUN too.

PS: Please, no flowers.

PSS: If you can’t attend the “Celebration of Life” in person but would like to warm a mother’s heart, please email a note or memory to Debbie at [email protected]. Mrs. Reimer could always use a smile or happy thought 😊

“Phillip? Wish had seen you more the past couple years! Regrets, we have a few (so says Frank). I know you’ll always be overlooking and taking care of your family! You were a tremendous Father, Husband, Son, Brother, Uncle, Community Driver, Teammate and Friend! Let us all take solace in that and celebrate your impact!

And I hope you’re up there jamming to a Why Store concert 😉

Other Captains 1989 State Championship Thoughts:

Marc Elliott:

“I’ve known Phil since the earliest of my childhood memories. Phil was not only always a great friend but a person who help me become who I am today. I always respected Phil for his talents on the ball field but even more so his friendship and leadership. One of my favorite moments was Phil changing the play during a HS football game in order to throw me a pass. Phil has a way of making everyone around him a better person and he himself always raised the bar. He will be missed as a leader, a friend and a great person.”

Matt Quigley:

“Phil was such a great athlete that though he played linebacker with me, we didn’t have a quarterback our Junior season so they asked him to play quarterback. And of course, he excelled at it! He kind of played quarterback like a linebacker though, and did some damage to the other side quite often.

Over the last 20 years, we didn’t get to see each other much due to his living in the Carolina’s and my living in California and now back in Carmel. During those small windows of time together, he always made me laugh.”