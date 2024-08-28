Fishers Freight hires head coach

The new Fishers Freight Indoor Football League franchise has hired Dixie Wooten as the team’s first head coach and general manager.

Wooten is from the Houston area and was a quarterback for several indoor football teams, including two franchises in the Indoor Football League — the Centex Barracudas and River City Rage.

Wooten has several years of coaching experience at the high school and junior college levels and in professional leagues before joining the Indoor Football League.

According to a Fishers Freight announcement, Wooten was head coach of the Iowa Barnstormers from 2017-19, winning Coach of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018 and leading the team to a championship in 2018.

From 2021-22, Wooten was head coach and general manager of the Tucson Sugar Skulls, leading the team to a playoff berth in 2022. Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator for the Bay Area Panthers, who won the 2023 championship and Wooten was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Wooten looks forward to his new roles with the Fishers Freight.

“I’m thrilled to be the first head coach and general manager of this great, young organization,” Wooten stated. “Thanks to Jim Hallett, our owner, and Larry McQueary, our president and CEO, for believing in my plan to build a strong foundation for the Freight. With our front office experience and my winning background in the Indoor Football League, we’ll create something special that the Fishers community will be proud of, both on and off the field.”

McQueary said Wooten made an immediate impression on Freight officials.

“He’s a man of impeccable character and his coaching record speaks for itself,” he said. “He’ll represent the city well and we’re elated to have him as our franchise’s first Head Coach.”

The Fishers Freight will begin its first season in March 2025 at the new Fishers Event Center. For more, visit fishersfreightfootball.com.