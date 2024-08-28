Westfield, GPSE to move forward with Grand Park negotiations

The Westfield City Council is expected to vote on a resolution as the first step toward finalizing an agreement between the city and Grand Park Sports & Entertainment for management of Grand Park.

The resolution was introduced Aug. 5. It outlines the terms of a public-private partnership with GPSE. Although introduced this month, the resolution is likely to go through revisions before approval. Council president Patrick Tamm said under state code, the resolution is required for the city to enter a public-private partnership. The resolution is not a final contract, but rather a commitment to continue negotiations with GPSE.

“The reality is, (with) leased terms over five years, expect some draft changes on that resolution,” Tamm said. “So, the one that is there for public consumption will change to some degree.”

GPSE is a joint venture between Bullpen Tournaments and Indy Sports & Entertainment, the operator of Indy Eleven. Bullpen Tournaments operates baseball tournaments at Grand Park, while Indy Eleven is headquartered at Grand Park’s multiuse athletic fields.

Westfield Director of Facilities and Events Matthew Deck said GPSE’s bid is the only one that allows the city to retain ownership of Grand Park.

“GPSE also brings a relationship for the development and real estate expertise of the Keystone Realty Group,” Deck said. “GPSE’s existing relationships with the NCAA, FIFA, Big Ten Conference, Horizon League, IHSAA, United Soccer League, Major League Soccer and the MLB will lead to future opportunities, as we’ve already seen with Grand Park and Westfield being selected for a (potential) base camp site for the 2026 World Cup. GPSE brings an exciting vision for the park and the expertise to ensure Grand Park remains the premiere destination for youth sports.”

Deck said if approved, GPSE will make guaranteed annual payments that more than doubles the current profit at Grand Park. The partnership also will allow residents to continue to enjoy free admission, and will allow the continuation of an agreement with Westfield Youth Sports, Inc.

“The city will no longer pay for maintenance or operations costs and can use revenue generated to invest in a Grand Park village or other investments in the city,” Deck said.

During a public hearing Aug. 5, WYSI president Chad Schenkel thanked the city for including local youth sports within the negotiations.

“The demand for our services for the youth in Westfield is continuing to increase, and the commitment for youth in Westfield continues to increase,” Schenkel said.

Linda Naas, who previously served on the RCD, commented that some of the language in the resolution appears to be incorrect — noting that the RDC solicited proposals, not the city as listed in the document — and asked that those errors be corrected before the council approves the resolution.

One thing the resolution does not do is establish the partnership or the terms of the partnership. City leaders said the resolution only names GPSE as the sole entity the city is negotiating with for Grand Park management.

“The City Council has held a public hearing on the selection of Grand Park Sports and Entertainment to operate Grand Park as part of a public-private partnership with the City of Westfield and the Westfield Redevelopment Commission,” Mayor Scott Willis stated in a release after the meeting. “A resolution to approve that selection was introduced at the Council meeting. Under Indiana law, the public-private partnership agreement is confidential until fully executed by the City, RDC, and GPSE. Once the contract is executed, we will be able to speak to the terms of the agreement.”