Noblesville Common Council approves demolition permit for Logan Street building

The Noblesville Common Council unanimously approved Hamilton County’s application for a demolition permit for a vacant building at 694 Logan St. in Noblesville during its Aug. 27 meeting.

Denise Aschleman, principal planner for the City of Noblesville, said the 1,516-square-foot building – a former law office — is within the city’s downtown protection boundary, which defines an area that includes several historic places and districts. She said the plan commission voted 9-0 to issue a certificate of authorization for the demolition of the structure, which is not on the historic register.

Hamilton County Attorney Connor Sullivan said the county purchased the building in January 2024 for $994,177.22, intending to use it as a staging area for ongoing and upcoming capital projects for the Government and Judicial Center.

After purchasing the building, the county hired a consultant and commercial construction managers, Skender Construction and Garmon Construction, to determine its long-term use.

The construction managers gave two estimates: One for demolishing the building, backfilling the basement and seeding the lot, and another for making advised corrections to the building, upgrading mechanical, electric and plumbing systems and renovating the interior spaces for commercial use. Upon inspection, Sullivan said the county determined it was more “economically viable” to demolish the building and use the property for office trailers and a staging area during the westward expansion of the Government and Judicial Center.

The estimates to “bring the building up to code” would bring the county’s total investment to north of $3 million, which exceeds the market value of the property.

Sullivan said the county does not want to set a precedent for future demolitions in the downtown protection boundary, but the expansion of the courthouse is necessary because of a state mandate to add courtrooms, which is “required by law.” He said it is a high priority for the county to support historic preservation.

The county’s goal is that the staging area will be there for at most three years, and once it is complete, it will turn into a pocket park that will include benches, places for flowers, a light post and wider sidewalks to promote public safety.

The next common council meeting is 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Noblesville City Hall, 16 S. 10th St.