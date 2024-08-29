Spooner Markets debuts fall market

Spooner Markets, which helps foster the growth of small businesses while promoting local shopping and DIY crafting, will hold its first Fall Festival Market from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, 2003 Pleasant St.

Sherry Spooner, founder of Spooner Markets, said the festival, featuring indoor and outdoor vendors, will spotlight junior entrepreneurs, who will sell a variety of their own products.

“The junior entrepreneurs are hardworking, great kids. I wanted to try and help them out by giving them a special focus at the market,” Spooner said. “The junior entrepreneurs will not have to compete against each other to sell items. Other small businesses may be selling similar products, but the juniors will have a fair shot when selling a wide range of items. One thing I try to do at Spooner Markets is have a lot of variety for my vendors, so they’ll do well. And then for our shoppers, there is also that variety for them.”

Guests will have opportunities to take photos at a fall photo booth, shop for fall-themed items, enjoy food and treats from several food trucks and browse garden and home goods. Vino Wine Bar and Epic Coffee will also be on-site.

“All of our vendors are small business owners who are working hard to build their business,” Spooner said. “We have vendors selling repurposed wood, fall decor, fall pumpkins, candles, clothing, jewelry and more.”

Spooner, who is presenting her first fall market, said she looks forward to engaging with vendors, helping small businesses connect with the community and seeing what fall items vendors will sell.

“I enjoy being able to tell the general public to support your local small businesses,” Spooner said. “When people come to the market, they will find things they cannot find anywhere else and not walk away empty-handed. It’s really easy to engage, shop and talk. I look forward to the event and all it has to offer.”

Admission to the market is $3. For more, visit spoonermarkets.com/fall-festival-market.