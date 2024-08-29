Westfield budget focuses on infrastructure, safety, development

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis introduced the 2025 civil city budget Aug. 26 to the city council.

The budget totals $124.6 million, with an operational budget of $78.2 million, minus bond payments.

Willis said the budget aligns spending with revenue forecasts to maintain a flat tax rate. The budget also represents a change in the city’s financial planning strategy to zero-based budgeting — when revenues minus expenditures equal zero. In other words, the city allocates an expense for each dollar received, even if the allocation is for savings.

Willis said the budget will include a significant increase for infrastructure.

“We’re going to be investing $42.5 million in infrastructure,” he said. “This just gets us caught up to the growth we’re experiencing to date. We’re behind, we have work to do. I’ve heard loudly (that) people are frustrated with our roads.”

Infrastructure projects include the city’s resurfacing programs and design and construction of roundabouts at 161st Street and Spring Mill Boulevard; 181st Street and Wheeler Road; and expansion of 191st Street from Tomlinson Road to Grand Park Boulevard.

Additional budget provisions include:

Public Safety

Hiring additional fire and police personnel

Adding outdoor warning sirens

Design and construction of new WPD headquarters

Economic Development

Acquisition of land for downtown parking garages

Funding for a streetscape project for the Park Street area

Acquisition of land near Grand Park

Quality of Life

Funding for initiatives such as a grant program for neighborhood improvements

Continued funding for community events like Westfield Rocks the 4th, Jams at the Junction and Westfield in Lights

Completion of Simon Moon Park Phase 2

Constructing restrooms at Freedom Trail Park

Funding for a new park

The budget is eligible for adoption Sept. 9. View the budget presentation at youtube.com/watch?v=hpNcOHIx2KU.