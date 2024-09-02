Broadway actress shares songs, stories

Samantha Pauly took some personal days off from her role in “The Great Gatsby” on Broadway.

So, what did she do during the break? She attended a Discovering Broadway “Great Gatsby”-themed reception in Indianapolis.

Pauly answered some questions from Discovering Broadway founder Joel Kirk, a 2012 Carmel High School graduate, and sang a few songs with pianist Adam Cole Klepper Aug. 21 at Laurel Hall. The following day, she taught master classes for students at Grace Church in Noblesville.

“Sometimes opportunities like this come up, and if I take a personal day and go get paid for my time, do something different, meet new people, come back to the Midwest, I always come back here,” Pauly said. “I love being with Adam and performing with him. Because once I’m in a show, I don’t get to do my solo show that I get to do (in) a solo concert. We did a couple of mini tours last year.”

Pauly and Klepper performed in 2023 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

“I really love doing the solo shows, but it’s just not as consistent as when I’m in a long-running show that I think ‘Great Gatsby’ is going to be,” said Pauly, who made her Broadway debut as Kathrine Howard in “Six.”

Pauly, who plays Jordan Baker, said she didn’t really need a break from “The Great Gatsby” because it opened in late April.

“When you are singing the same thing every day in a show (it’s monotonous). I don’t always get the opportunity to sing some of these songs that we love to do together,” Pauly said. “So, it’s a nice chance for me to sing something different for a couple of days.”

She also enjoys teaching.

“I really didn’t get into that until the pandemic, which kind of forced me to make money and do something,” Pauly said. “Now that I can do things in person, I love teaching.”