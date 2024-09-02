Fall Festival: Zionsville Lions Club is here to serve

For more than seven decades, the Zionsville Lions Club has hosted the Fall Festival, a standing tradition of family fun, food and entertainment.

The theme for the 71st Fall Festival is “At the Movies.” Fall Festival takes place each year the weekend after Labor Day.

The festival is the Zionsville Lions Club’s largest fundraiser every year. Proceeds go toward the overall improvement and maintenance of Lions Park and to the club to support its various activities.

Since 1940, the Zionsville Lions Park has been a community asset for the town, providing a gathering place, playgrounds, baseball fields and walking paths between historic downtown and Eagle Creek.

The Zionsville Lions Club, established May 16, 1930, with 24 founding members, is now the largest club in Indiana with more than 180 members.

Lions volunteers assist with caring for the 28-acre Lions Park and participate in major events. Members also participate in committees and are active in an environmental group. The Lions provide eye screenings for more than 15,000 students in Zionsville and surrounding areas.

The Lions are always looking to add to their membership individuals who are interested in serving the community. Contact our Membership Director Tom Robbins at [email protected] with questions.

Learn more about the Zionsville Lions Club at zionsvillelions.com.