VIP Carnival returns to Fall Festival

The Zionsville Lions and the HAWK Foundation have partnered for the 17th annual VIP Carnival from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 during Fall Festival at Lions Park.

The VIP Carnival is a free event for families of children with special needs, who are the “very important people” and guests at Lions Park for the night.

The goal of the event is to provide special needs families with a friendly environment where kids can be kids and enjoy the American tradition of a carnival.

The VIP Carnival includes rides, the silly safari, music with Mr. Daniel and balloon creations by Joe White. Dinner is provided by Chick-Fil-A.

The Zionsville Community High School Best Buddies Club, which promotes and builds friendships between people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities, also will be on-site.

The VIP Carnival is free to relieve families of any financial burden, allowing those who participate to enjoy a family night out without worry.

The night is in partnership with the nonprofit HAWK Foundation — Helping All With Kindness. The HAWK Foundation provides free seasonal events for families who have members with special needs. Founded in 2014, the HAWK Foundation helps provide VIP events for hundreds of attendees and their families each year.

Register for the VIP carnival at zionsvillelions.com under the “Fall Festival” tab.