Zionsville Lions Fall Festival Calendar of Events

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

VIP CARNIVAL

The VIP Carnival for families with special needs members kicks off at 5 p.m. This is the 17th year for the event, where families from all over Indiana come and enjoy free dinner and carnival rides.

CARNIVAL

The Carnival is open for the public from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

PARADE

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Zionsville Community High School, traveling down Ash Street and ending on Main Street. The parade features approximately 70 entries including marching bands, local merchants and a festive themed Lions float.

TOUCH-A-TRUCK

From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Zionsville police officers, firefighters and Boone County sheriff’s deputies will be in the public safety zone to meet with the community and show off their high tech vehicles. Children are encouraged to explore cruisers, SUVs and apparatus.

CARNIVAL

The Carnival is from noon to 11 p.m.

KIDS CORNER

Bounce houses and more for younger children are open from noon until 9 p.m. Unlimited ride wristbands are $12.

ZCHS ROYALAIRES AND CHORALAIRES

Performances begin at 1 p.m. in the entertainment tent.

INDIANA LIONS FOR LEADER DOGS FOR THE BLIND

From 1 to 1:45 p.m. in the exposition tent, view demonstrations of the different levels of training that creates a working dog.

ZIONSVILLE WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL ORCHESTRA

Beginning at 1:45 p.m. in the entertainment tent, enjoy music from the middle school orchestra.

K-9 DEMONSTRATION

At 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the exposition tent, the Zionsville Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office will provide a live bite demonstration with the K-9 units. Special guests and local heroes Sky and Mika, ZPD’s four-legged officers, will make an appearance.

ZIONSVILLE COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Enjoy a performance from Eagles’ musicians at 2:45 p.m. in the entertainment tent.

ZIONSVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT PRESENTATION

Members of the ZFD will present “The Dangers of Smoke and Fire” ay 3 p.m. in the safety zone. Through this engaging presentation ZFD firefighters and staff will show how quickly fire and smoke can endanger a home. The eye-opening demonstration will teach simple practices to stay safe.

LIONS LOUNGE & TRIVIA CONTEST

The 21-and-over Lions Lounge opens in the entertainment tent from 5 to 11 p.m. The first 25 trivia contestants get free entry into the lounge and compete for prizes.

LIONS LOUNGE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Listen to The Impalas, a 10-piece dance band, as they play a wide variety of musical styles and eras from 7 to 11 p.m. in the entertainment tent.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8

AMERICAN DREAM CAR SHOW

Check out your favorite classic cars and more from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. around the gazebo. More than 100 cars will be featured.

DANCE IN THE PARK

Try a Dance Fit Squad workout class for free from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the tennis courts. Bring your water bottle, a good pair of athletic shoes and a sweat towel for a cardio dance workout. No dance experience needed to participate. Sign up at dance.fitsquad.com.

NOTABLE MEASURES PERFORMANCE

Local musicians give a live performance in the entertainment tent from 11:45 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. The group raises awareness and funds for youth music education in Indiana and beyond.

CARNIVAL

Sunday is Wristband Day with $25 unlimited Rides from noon until 6 p.m.

KIDS CORNER

Bounce houses and more for younger children are open from noon until 5 p.m. Unlimited ride wristbands are $12.

NATURE IN ZIONSVILLE

Presented by the Zionsville Parks Foundation, Nancy and Jim Carpenter will speak about nature in the Zionsville community at 12:30 p.m. in the exposition tent. The Zionsville Parks Foundation will also be giving away Spicebush plants.

KEY CLUB AND KIWANIS PET SHOW

Bring your pet to show off their favorite trick, costume or special talent at 2:30 p.m. in the exposition tent. The Zionsville High School Key Club will emcee this fun pet exposition which is open to all Zionsville and Whitestown pets

SILLY SAFARI

Enjoy an animal demonstration showcasing a variety of live reptiles, mammals, birds and bugs for an unforgettable experience from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. and again from 3 to 3:45 p.m. in the exposition tent.

BINGO

From 2 to 4 p.m. in the entertainment tent, play bingo and compete for cash prizes.

LIONS RAFFLE

The Lions Club intends to use the raffle fundraiser to replace the silent auction that was held for many years at the festival. The raffle is Sunday at 4 p.m. Buy tickets in advance at qtego.us/qlink/zionsvillelionsclub.