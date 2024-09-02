Zionsville’s 71st Annual Lions Fall Festival has something for everyone

The Zionsville Lions Club is ‘At the Movies’ Sept. 6-8 for the 71st annual Fall Festival at the Lions Park, 11053 Sycamore St. in Zionsville.

The weekend is full of activities for all.

For children the festival features bounce houses, Poor Jack’s Amusement Rides and interactive shows in the pet pavilion and safety zone area.

For the adults, the event includes arts and crafts vendors, the American Dream Car Show and the Lion’s Lounge.

The festival grounds also include food vendors with popular festival fare including pizza, elephant ears, popcorn, shaved ice, tenderloins, ribs, pulled pork, cotton candy and more. Food vendors include The Scoop; Greek’s Pizza; Georgia’s Kitchen; Red Barn Elephant Ears; Zionsville Leo’s Shaved Ice; and Novell’s BBQ. Vendors are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The festival grounds include special areas:

FIRST AID

The first aid area is in the public safety area just north of the gazebo.

LOST AND FOUND

The lost and found is in the northwest corner of the park in the basement of the Lions Clubhouse.

BABY CARE STATION

A special station where mothers who prefer privacy while nursing is located on Field No. 1 near the commercial vendor area.

ATM

Most vendors at Fall Festival accept cash only. For convenience, an ATM is located near the Zionsville Little League concession stand.