Personal concierge in Fishers helps restore order

Besides decluttering, Fishers-based Mendi Funk Consulting provides home organization and personal assistant services to individuals, families and businesses throughout Hamilton County.

“People are overwhelmed, paralyzed — they’re embarrassed, which they shouldn’t be, but they don’t realize how much something’s bothering them until they finally reach out,” Funk said. “And then, when I help them, they feel such a sense of relief.”

When faced with a career change after 28 years in corporate sales, Funk received encouragement from friends and family to capitalize on her organization skills. She always enjoyed organizing and helping others.

“At the time, I didn’t realize how much it can change people’s lives,” Funk said. “I had two friends that lost their parents very suddenly and they had to suddenly clear out a home, and their hearts were broken. I helped them clear out the home, get it ready to go on the market, being caring, loving and empathetic along the way. I realized I’ve done a lot of this all my life. Might as well do it as a living.”

In 2017, she founded Mendi Funk Consulting and continues to help clients solve problems one step at a time. She has 27 five-star reviews on Google.

Funk said the feedback she hears most often is, “That was easier than I thought. You’re so much faster than I expected. It didn’t cost as much as I would have thought. I wish I would have reached out sooner.”

Her clients range from young parents raising children to senior citizens facing the prospect of downsizing their homes.

“None of us have it all together all of the time,” Funk said.

She works with each client based on their specific needs from cleaning, filing, laundry and meal preparation to organizing and decluttering.

Funk said her experiences owning homes and more than 25 years living in Fishers give her a wide range of resources to draw from.

“When I meet with somebody, I just ask them, ‘What’s making you feel overwhelmed; what’s stressing you out; what mundane task can I take off your plate?’” Funk said. “I usually help with one of three things: a never-ending to-do list; disorganization that is costing time and money; and people that are not able to sleep because they’re overwhelmed and stressed.”

She wants to help clients “learn techniques to bring order to all forms of clutter — spiritual, mental, and physical” and believes organization “can help restore joy, peace and order in your life.”

Funk said the four core benefits to organization are productivity, sleep quality, lower stress and saving time and money. She charges by the hour and works with clients to come up with a schedule and pricing plan based on their needs.

For more, visit mendifunkconsulting.com.