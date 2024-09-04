Fore! Noblesville chamber to hold golf outing

The Noblesville Chamber of Commerce will conduct its largest fundraiser of the year, Birdies & Brews, at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at Purgatory Golf Club in Noblesville, 12160 E. 216th St.

Bob Dubois, president and CEO of the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, said the event raises funds for the chamber’s small business support services. More than 200 golfers, volunteers and sponsors are expected to participate.

“Nine years ago, we decided to move our golf outings to Purgatory and try to come up with a different concept that we thought was unique,” Dubois said. “The emerging craft beer scene in Noblesville was starting to take shape a little bit. We have been able to have a craft brewer on every third hole doing tastings, and that seems to be a real hit. It just adds something a little bit different to a traditional golf outing.”

A networking event, local businesses will be on-site with information and giveaways, and local beer and wine will be on tap. There will be golf contests, an on-course lunch, a 19th-hole reception and businesses at every tee box with activities and giveaways.

“On each hole, there will be two or three different businesses,” Dubois said. “So, it might be a craft brewery or craft distiller or other businesses that are there to promote their business in fun, interactive ways.”

Dubois Red Diamond General Contracting will have a taco bar.

“They’re one of our newer members, and the taco bar they’re doing is elaborate,” Dubois said. “They have been at other corporate outings, and they have won awards for their presentation and for that experience.”

Hot dogs will be grilled throughout the day and players can participate in two hole-in-one competitions with a Toyota truck as the grand prize.

“Our goal is to ensure everyone enjoys the day and gets home safely,” Dubois said. “It’s not just golf; relationships are created. There’s business that happens on the course. It is a significant fundraising event that allows us to support small businesses. We’re grateful to have the support of so many different businesses.”

For more, visit business.noblesvillechamber.com/events/details/2024-birdies-and-brews-ix-golf-outing-4783.