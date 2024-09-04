Zionsville appropriates Community Crossing funds

The Zionsville Town Council officially appropriated funds received as part of its Community Crossings grant award Aug. 19.

A total of $483,780 in Community Crossings funds were approved as part of a resolution that passed unanimously. Those funds will be deposited into the town’s road and bridge matching grant fund.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program provides funding to municipalities and counties in Indiana to make improvements to local roads and bridges. Zionsville’s funds are expected to be used to repair and resurface Oak Street west of CR 950 E. and Sycamore Street east of Elm Street.

“The main criteria (for receiving the funds) is efficiency in operations and an approved asset management plan,” Mayor John Stehr said.

Community Crossings is a partnership between INDOT and Hoosier communities to invest in infrastructure projects that catalyze economic development, create jobs and strengthen local transportation networks.

In April, 252 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $207.3 million in state matching funds for local road projects through the program, a component of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program.

Stehr thanked Director of Public Works Lance Lantz for his role in capturing the grant dollars.

“We have been extraordinarily successful in getting this funding since the grants were first instituted in 2016 and that is largely due to (Lantz) and his approach and his efforts on our behalf,” Stehr said. “This is just another example of the stellar work he does for our town.”

Learn more about Community Crossing grants at tinyurl.com/23ywmh2k.