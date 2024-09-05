Event to spotlight Noblesville history

The Noblesville Preservation Alliance is partnering with Noblesville Main Street for the 37th annual Historic Home Tour and Downtown Unseen event Sept. 20 and 21.

For Noblesville Main Street’s portion of the event, Downtown Unseen, attendees can tour historic buildings on and around the historic square, such as the courthouse, Smith Legal and others, from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20.

“I look forward to this event each year because it is an opportunity to do a deeper dive into our city’s history,” NMS Executive Director Kate Baker said. “I think it is incredibly important that we observe and remember where we started as it shines such a light onto our future. (It) is such a fun way to see beautiful architecture, see the past and even get some sneak peeks of the future.”

Check-in and walk-up ticket purchase for Downtown Unseen will be in the parking lot of Adler Attorneys in Noblesville, 136 S. 9th St.

The Historic Home Tour, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21, will span 15 blocks from 10th to 14th streets and then from Conner Street to Division Street. It will include tours of historic homes, the old Sheriff’s Residence and Friends Church in Noblesville.

“The Noblesville Preservation Alliance is all about preserving (Noblesville’s) history and honoring it,” NPA board member Amy Coyle said. “Our main goal is to keep the charm of Noblesville and preserve it for generations to come.”

NPA Executive Director Josh Glassburn-Ruby said the Historic Home Tour has become an annual event that the community, including himself, looks forward to.

“Being a lover of historic homes and preservation, I’m excited to go in and see these homes,” Glassburn-Ruby said. “We all get a glimpse of the exterior but don’t get to see the inside. I’m excited because I met quite a few people who became really good friends last year on the tour, and that was the door that opened for me to become NPA’s executive director.”

For the Historic Home Tour, check-in and walk-up ticket purchase will be at Seminary Park in Noblesville, 250 S. 10th St.

Addresses for the Historic Home Tour are:

810 Conner St. (Hamilton County Museum of History/ Old Sheriff’s Residence and Jailhouse)

1055 Division St. (Noblesville Friends Church)

1339 Conner St.

565 S. 10th St.

1207 Hannibal St.

1254 Cherry St.

1807 Conner St.

1397 Maple Ave.

1153 Maple Ave

1372 Cherry St.

1138 Cherry St.

Several ticket options for the two-day event can be purchased at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/b7372603-c3d2-4492-89c2-9e4f7a5d6003.