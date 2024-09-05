Fishers business offers family adventures

Adrenaline Family Adventure Park in Fishers offers 13 different activities for children and adults, including a trampoline park, ropes course, foam pit, warped wall and bumper cars. The space can be used for private parties, birthdays and group events.

General Manager Troy Craig the answered following questions from Current about the company.

What were the conversations like when planning the business?

The biggest thing was trying to attract more than one age. We’re looking to attract more than one family. At the very beginning, it was a sky zone — it was all trampolines. We took about 10,000-15,000 square feet out of it and made it a dining area and arcade. As you come in, you see the dodgeball trampoline, then you have the big trampoline area, you have the rock wall trampoline, foam pit trampoline.

What do you want the public to know about the park?

First and foremost is always safety. We keep it very safe. We do a check every day on everything before we open the doors. We keep the place very clean. That’s two of things that we really pride ourselves on above anything else.

What are the most popular activities?

It’s always the main trampoline and dodgeball. They just stay packed. If you’re a small kid, we have a jungle gym in the back. We don’t allow big kids in it. We do manage every one of the pieces. We have someone there with a whistle managing the basketball courts, managing the trampolines. We have a zero-cellphone policy. We don’t allow cell phones on the floor, because it only takes a quick second for something to go wrong. If you’re staring at and texting someone, you’re not watching the kids. We look for someone that has that ability to pay attention, that cares about those things.

Why do you think the park is so popular?

I’d say a lot of it is the activity of it. That’s what parents love so much, it’s that all-day passes. They can bring their kids and really get some serious exercise. When the parents are out there with the kids, they are focused on exercise. What drives us is the activities for the kids. They do it for hours upon hours. We had a whole family of 12 for six hours one day. They just had a blast. We just try to give the kids something to do rather than nothing.

How does it feel seeing people having fun at the park?

It is awesome. It is so much fun. It’s controlled chaos and that’s when it’s the funnest. On a Saturday afternoon, when we have 600 people in there, it’s just chaos. I love talking to the parents. We have a parent board that we chose — eight parents. We have a monthly meeting, and we talk about how we can do better. You need that perspective as someone who doesn’t see it every day. They tend to see things we don’t see.