Snapshot: Mural featuring native birds complete in Coxhall Gardens

Christina Hollering, an associate professor at Herron School of Art and Design, paints a mural under the Campbell Crossing Bridge at Coxhall Gardens in Carmel. The mural features several species of water-loving birds native to Indiana. Hollering previously painted the Whispering Walls in the park’s Children’s Garden. The Coxhall Guild and Hamilton County Parks and Recreation partnered on the project. (Photo courtesy of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation)