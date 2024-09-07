Carmel in brief — September 10, 2024

Submit questions for school board debate – Current Publishing will present a debate between the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees candidates at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green in Carmel. Current readers may submit questions or issues to be considered for the debate by emailing [email protected].

U.S. 31 ramp closure planned – The U.S. 31 northbound off ramp to 116th Street in Carmel is scheduled to be closed from 5 p.m. Sept. 14 to noon Sept. 15 as construction crews install an overhead sign. The detour is U.S. 31 to Old Meridian Street to Pennsylvania Street to 116th Street. The closure is weather dependent.

Medicare-Medicaid discussion – Applegate & Dillman Elder Law is sponsoring a Medicare and Medicaid discussion with two specialists at 6 p.m., Sept. 12, at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St. Seats may be reserved at applegate-dillman.com/events/medicare-medicaid.

5th District candidate forum planned — The Leagues of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County, Anderson-Madison County, Hamilton County and Howard County in partnership with Woof Boom Radio and WXIN/FOX AND WTTV/CBS will hold a free, public U.S. House 5th District candidate forum from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in the auditorium of Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave., Anderson. Attendees should park in the North Lot and enter Door No. 1. All three candidates running for the office will participate. They are incumbent Victoria Spartz (Republican) and challengers Deborah A Pickett (Democrat) and Robby Slaughter (Independent). The event will be broadcast or streamed by partnering radio and television stations.

Register for White River Clean-Up – The cities of Carmel and Noblesville are inviting the community to participate in the 30th annual White River Clean-Up, set to begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 15. Participants pick up trash while canoeing on the White River. Pre-registration and a $15 refundable deposit are required. Deposits will be refunded with confirmed event attendance. Upon arrival at the pickup site at Conner Prairie in Fishers, canoes, gloves, trash bags and bottled water will be provided. Volunteers will be shuttled to the White River Canoe Company where they will launch in a canoe and float back to Conner Prairie. Learn more and register at WhiteRiverCleanup.com.

Class of ‘14 reunion – The Carmel High School Class of 2014 will hold a reunion for graduates, staff, teachers and coaches who would like to attend. The event is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at Carmel Civic Square, 3 Civic Square, in Carmel. RSVP at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeDpVdoI57WL3lKLxJUrODH6ax0MGUBmhWRohScm8gnhvE6ww/viewform.

Indiana Grown Marketplace – Indiana Grown will present the Indiana Grown Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Hamilton Co. Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St. in Noblesville. The free event will feature more than 60 Hoosier vendors, food trucks and artisans. Featured items include handcrafted jewelry, baked goods, food truck fare, body care items and more. The first 100 attendees will receive a free tote bag. Learn more at indianagrown.org.

Pennsylvania Street closure – A full road closure was set to begin on or after Sept. 3 at Pennsylvania Street at the Liberty Fund building (just north of 111th Street) for construction of a roundabout. The roundabout at 111th Street will remain open. The closure is expected to last 60 days.

Eastbound 96th Street closed – Eastbound W. 96th Street between Spring Mill and Ditch roads was set to close on or after Sept. 9 as crews construct a multi-use path. Westbound traffic will be maintained during the project, which is expected to last through December.

State board appointments – Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed or reappointed several Carmel residents to state boards and commissions. They are:

Cari Sheehan, Artificial Intelligence Task Force

Harry McNaught, Indiana Finance Authority Board of Directors

Robert Hockett, Motor Vehicle Sales Advisory Board

Robert Reynolds, Retirement Home Guaranty Fund Board

Douglas Bosworth, Retirement Home Guaranty Fund Board

Gabe Paul, Unemployment Insurance Review Board

Heirbrandt reappointed – Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt was recently reappointed as a member of the National Association of Counties Transportation Steering Committee. He previously served a four-year term and was selected to serve another. The Transportation Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to federal transportation legislation, funding and regulation and its impacts on county government. Heirbrandt is one of only two members of the committee hailing from Indiana.

Quilt guild show – The Mudsock Quilters Guild Quilt Show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 13450 E. 116th St. in Fishers. The event will include quilts to view, a raffle, vendors and a booth offering gently used quilting supplies at low prices. The guild has nearly 250 members who reside in Carmel, Fishers and Noblesville. Guild members have created more than 300 quilts for hospital patients to receive on Christmas.

Apply for Christkind, docent programs – The Carmel Christkindlmarkt team is accepting applications for the 2024 Christkind and Kulturecke Docent scholarship programs. The Christkind scholarship program is open to high school and college students, and applications are due by Oct. 4. Kulturekce docents serve as a guide in the museum exhibit. First place scholarship winners of both programs will each receive $1,000, second place will receive $500 and third place will receive $250. Applications for the Christkind are due by Oct. 4, and applications for Kulturekce docents are due Oct. 11. Learn more and apply at CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.

Model train car donations sought — The Carmel Clay Historical Society is seeking donations of O gauge train cars for a permanent display in the Carmel Clay History Museum. Those interested in donating or learning more may contact CCHS at 317-846-7117 or [email protected].

Reduce food waste – The Carmel Green Initiative will present information on food waste at 6 p.m. Sept. 19, 6 p.m. at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St. Attendees can learn simple ways to reduce food waste, including composting at home and compost collection services. Visit carmelgreen.org to learn more.

School assistance for children of veterans – Operation Back to School — also known as the Military Family Relief Fund Back to School Program — provides financial assistance to Hoosier veteran families experiencing financial difficulties. Offered by the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the program offers $500 of assistance per qualified dependent for back-to-school supplies and other school-related expenses. Applications are accepted through Aug. 30. Learn more at in.gov/dva.

Flag disposal – American flags that are tattered and worn should be disposed of following federal guidelines, which include burning and proper handling of the ashes. Collection bins for flags in need of retirement can be found throughout Hamilton County, including VFW Stanley E. Banks, Sr. Post 10003, 12863 Old Meridian St. in Carmel; American Legion Post 173, 852 W Main St. in Carmel; VFW Ralph Lehr Post 6246, 654 S 9th St. in Noblesville; and American Legion Post 102, 9091 E 126th St. in Fishers.

Breakfast for veterans – Hamilton County Veterans Corp will host a free breakfast at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Barrington of Carmel, 1335 S. Guilford Rd. in Carmel, for American Legion and VFW post commanders and their Post Adjutant or other officers or members who want to help military veterans in Hamilton County. Breakfast is courtesy of Hamilton County Veterans Corp and Stronger Veterans Stronger Communities Coalition. Attendees will learn about the Governor’s Challenge on veteran suicide prevention and how veteran organizations play a role in assisting veterans in crisis. Learn more at hamiltoncountyveterans.com.

Brooke’s Place seeks volunteers – Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People is looking for volunteers to serve as support group facilitators for its westside, eastside and northside program nights. Volunteers provide a safe and supportive environment for young people, ages 3-29, and their caregivers, to grieve. Facilitators engage groups through conversation as well as age-appropriate therapeutic activities such as crafts and games. Facilitators serve families twice a month on either Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays. To learn more about becoming a facilitator or to apply, contact [email protected] or visit brookesplace.org/grief-support-volunteer.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Fast-growing local company – Carmel-based Flint Analytics, a digital marketing firm for multi-location companies, has been ranked 3,011 in the Inc. 5000 – a listing of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies in the country. Flint ranked 33rd in Indiana. The company aims to help businesses develop effective, targeted marketing campaigns by using data that is specific to the region. Learn more at FlintAnalytics.com.

InvestED launches – Invest Hamilton County has launched a new initiative, InvestEd, focused on work-based-learning experiences for K-12 students throughout Hamilton County. Invest Hamilton County’s role primarily focuses on the employer connections necessary to facilitate the more than 1,000 high school WBL experiences projected for this fall between the six local school districts. Other local partners include the OneZone, Westfield and Noblesville Chambers of Commerce. Learn more at investhamiltoncounty.com/initiatives/invested.

Coolest things made in Indiana – Businesses and budding entrepreneurs have an opportunity to show off their wares at the Indiana Chamber’s fourth annual Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana competition. Companies entered in the tournament face off in a single-elimination bracket format. Products entered must be made in the Hoosier state. Businesses are limited to one submitted product. Online fan voting determines the winner of each matchup. The tournament tips off in late October and concludes in November. Entry is free. Applications are accepted through Oct. 18 at indianachamber.com/coolest.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Food inspection map available – The Hamilton County Health Department recently launched an interactive food inspection map on its website. The map allows residents to access and review food inspection reports for more than 1,200 food service establishments, including restaurants and stores operating within the county. Users can enter their location, view nearby establishments and click on specific restaurants to access detailed inspection reports. County officials said the feature allows consumers to make more informed decisions about where they dine or shop. The map is available under the food Inspections tab at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1925/Health-Department.

Heart center named top hospital – Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center has been ranked the top hospital in Indiana and second in the nation for cardiac care by Money Magazine in its 2024 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care. The ranking compared all short-term, acute care hospitals in the nation that offer deep expertise with highly experienced cardiologists and heart specialists and have earned a four- or five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Run for Wellness – The Trinity Free Clinic Run for Wellness 5K is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd. in Carmel. Cost is $35 per person. To register or donate visit trinityfreeclinic.org.

Lung Support Group – Franciscan Health Indianapolis will host a monthly Lung Support Group hospital, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis. The meetings will take place on the third Thursday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cardiac Testing Conference Room. Meetings include a guest speaker and focus on lung education and treatment information. A light meal will be provided and a shuttle bus service is available. RSVP for meeting and transportation a week prior to the event. For more, call 317-528-8901 or email [email protected].