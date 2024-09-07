Characters of Carmel: TV debut, trip to Europe life-changing experiences for Carmel resident

Commentary by Shelly Gattlieb

Carmel resident David Johnson always wanted to be on television, and when his dream came true, it exceeded all expectations. He was cast on “Top Chef Amateurs,” which filmed in October 2020 and aired in August 2021. The show was filmed in Portland, Ore., and the people he met during the taping continue to inspire him.

Another life-changing experience was recently traveling to Europe, including London, Paris and the spectacular mountains of Switzerland. He wants to travel to Europe more frequently.

Johnson has a long-term goal of becoming a small business owner by opening a high-end gay bar and lounge in Carmel. He has worked for a homebuilder for the past seven years, specializing in condominium sales, and especially likes the constant opportunity to meet new people through his work. In his free time, Johnson likes attending concerts and spending time with his rescue Bernese Mountain dog, Marjorie.

Swiftie moment: Met Taylor Swift in 2018 and received a bracelet from her mom last summer

Best way to relax: Enjoying patio weather with friends, driving around with doors off Jeep, running or biking on the Monon

Personal fashion style: Sparkles and loud clothing, patterns

Collects: House plants

Favorite series: Harry Potter books and movies (favorite character is Hermoine)

Would love to meet: Padma Lakshmi

Currently watching: HBO’s “The Jinx Part 2” and “Chimp Crazy,” both true crime documentaries

Irrational fear: Running up concrete stairs, falling and breaking teeth

Alumni of: Zionsville Community High School (involved in show choir) and Ball State (majored in advertising with communication studies and French minors)

Weird experience: Being hit by a car while riding a bicycle in a roundabout

Random act of kindness: Baking desserts for friends or making friendship bracelets for friends and strangers

