Ivy Tech to close Lawrence campus

Ivy Tech Community College is closing its Lawrence building on East 59th Street in Lawrence’s downtown Fort Ben area.

In an email, Ivy Tech Chancellor Stacy Atkinson said the closure is part of the college’s capital master planning project that started in 2021.

“During this process, the campus completed a space utilization study that showed an excess of space in the buildings at the downtown campus as well as the buildings in Lawrence,” she said. “Based on the master planning and data utilization processes, the campus developed a plan in late 2021 to renovate existing space in the Illinois Fall Creek Center and North Meridian Center at the downtown campus. This plan was ultimately approved and funded by the Indiana General Assembly as part of the 2023 budget bill.”

That plan also called for closing Ivy Tech’s Fairbanks Center in Lawrence.

“In doing so, the campus will be able to reduce duplicative services between locations, move the approximately 2,700 students served at the Fairbanks Center annually, more efficiently utilize the physical space it already has and avoid approximately $30 million of needed repairs at the Fairbanks Center,” Atkinson said.

The Fairbanks Center opened in 2003. Atkinson said it has served about 2,700 students annually. She said a timeline of when the building will officially close and go up for sale has not been finalized.

Ivy Tech has 45 locations in Indiana and serves more than 175,000 students annually. It offers two-year degrees and certification courses in a variety of fields. For more, visit ivytech.edu.