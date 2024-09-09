Old Glory, reimagined: Fishers firefighters create U.S. flags from retired fire hoses

Rob Demlow and Scott Carr are not the type of people who like a lot of down time — the Fishers Fire Department firefighters prefer to keep busy with projects. One of those projects led to the creation of Brotherhood Designs, a Fishers-based company that builds American flags from old fire hose — material that otherwise would end up in a landfill.

“In 2018, we had some fire hose laying around (Station 392) that was bad — it failed pump testing or burned up in the fire, whatever it was,” Carr said. “What we’ve always done in the past is just throw it away. We thought, ‘What can we do other than just going and throwing it in the Dumpster like our industry does everywhere?’ And we came up with, ‘Well, let’s make something cool.’ And what’s cooler than an American flag made out of fire hose?”

That was the first flag they made and for a while it was their only flag. About four years later, though, they were inspired to make more.

“We have some local places like the Ale Emporium (11501 Geist Pavilion Dr. Suite 100) that we like here and then we got to know some people,” Demlow said. “They treated us like family. And that’s probably where the beginning of it started, because we just thought, ‘Hey, it’d be cool to put flags up on the wall at places where we like to go and eat and drink and take family.”

Their first flag commissions came from Nashville, Tenn., where the two like to visit and listen to music at Tootsies, an iconic honky-tonk. They met the bar manager and showed her a photo of their flag hanging at Ale Emporium and she quickly ordered two — one for the bar and one for her husband, a retired New York firefighter who had been one of the first responders during the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks.

That same bar manager connected them to country singer John Rich in 2022, which launched the business.

“We were meeting him on Feb. 9, I believe, (and) 10 days before we were going there, we decided to create the LLC just for the possibility of — something could come out of it,” Demlow said. “When we went down there, he asked us to pitch the company and we had no idea what we were doing.”

They did something right, because now — a couple years later — Brotherhood Designs, LLC, has flags in several Nashville bars as well as locations in California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida, to name a few.

Some of their designs allow them to be extra creative. For example, the 80th flag hangs in Current Publishing’s new offices at 525 North End Dr. Suite 175 in Carmel.

“The Current has helped us develop a new technique that we didn’t even think we could do and we thought it was crazy in the beginning,” Carr said. “When (co-owner) Ben Weir contacted us about that — ‘Can you print it with some of our news articles on there?’ And, I mean, we both kind of looked at each other like, ‘This guy’s insane.’”

But they figured it out, placed news articles on one of the flag’s white stripes and Carr said the results were great.

Demlow said all their flags are based on U.S. flag standards, using an app to make sure the measurements are correct for each flag’s size. They use the outer fabric of the fire hose after removing the inner rubber core, with some designs including one or two metal hose couplings. Fire hose comes in different colors, so they’re able to make flags without paint, but some flags are painted — it all depends on what the customer wants.

“Our hope is to produce one of the best-quality products,” Demlow said. “However, we’ve gotten away from saying that — you know, this isn’t a flag that we’re going to salute to. This is a piece of art. We want to be respectful to the flag, to our nation, but it’s a piece of art.”

With their 89th flag headed to its new home and the 90th on order, it seems to be the kind of art that speaks to a lot of people.

For more, visit brotherhooddesigns.net.

Waste not, want not

Brotherhood Designs will take all the used fire hose they can get.

Owners Rob Demlow and Scott Carr said if they can’t use it for their flags, they will donate old fire hose to zoos and animal sanctuaries in Indiana and nationwide, which reuse the material for their habitats.

“We’ve taken a bunch of that down to Project Chimps, down in Georgia — a chimpanzee sanctuary,” Carr said. “They’ll use it for swinging vines. They’ll make, like, climbing ladders out of the fire hose.”

Demlow said they wanted to do more than just make and sell flags and this was a way to help others while reducing waste. They estimated about 450,000 pounds of old fire hose is discarded every year.

“It’s kind of become another mission for us to make sure that hose doesn’t get put in the landfill and it goes to something that actually can be useful,” Demlow said.