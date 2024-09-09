Sewer line on Pendleton Pike repaired after about two months’ wait

A sewer line break from early July between CSX railroad and Pendleton Pike near Carroll Road was repaired Aug. 24, nearly two months after the damage was discovered in early July by City of Lawrence crews. The contractor hired to fix the pipe had to wait for CSX to schedule a time to access the site.

City crews put a patch on the pipe right away and monitored the temporary fix while waiting for CSX to provide a time for permanent repairs — which involved replacing the broken pipe.

Interim Utilities Superintendent Paul Wanner updated the Utility Service Board on the repair project during its Aug. 27 meeting.

“On (Aug. 24), that force main was replaced (and) the contractor this week has been working on getting the street cut squared away on Pendleton Pike so they can get those arrow boards and those cones out of that area and open that back up,” he said. “It was an interesting project, but it has finally been done and we can take that off the books.”

In early July, the Utility Service Board approved an emergency expenditure of up to $125,000 for Culy Contracting to repair the sewer main, rather than wait for the usual contract-approval process. At that time, Wanner said the emergency motion was needed to proceed with repairs as soon as possible. The board formally ratified a contract with Culy during its second meeting in July.

In other matters, the Utilities Board on Aug. 27 approved an increase of $20,320 for the Brookside Park water line replacement project. Wanner said the additional costs are related to delays for the project, which was extended to allow engineers to be on-site during water main installation.

Wanner said he hopes that project will be completed by the end of this month.

The next Lawrence Utilities Service Board meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St. Meetings are streamed live on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cityoflawrencein.