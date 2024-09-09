Westfield, Westfield Washington Schools agree to school traffic patrol changes

The Westfield City Council suspended its rules Aug. 26 for a first-reading approval of an interlocal agreement between the city and Westfield Washington Schools regarding before- and after-school traffic patrols.

Westfield Police Department Chief Shawn Keen said eight intersection locations have been staffed with off-duty officers during before-school and after-school drop-off hours.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult to have officers there all the time,” he said. “Sometimes, we have to pull (the officers) off of their shifts to make those coverages. At the same time, it’s costing the school corporation significant dollars to pay a police officer to cover all these intersections. So, with this agreement, we’ve been working with (Westfield Washington Schools) to identify some of those areas that they believe their own staff can manage (which) is about (four) of the eight.”

WWS takes over traffic duties as of Sept. 9 at Carey Ridge Elementary School; Oak Trace Elementary School; Washington Woods Elementary School; and on north Union Street at WHS. WPD will maintain patrols at Hoover and Union streets; Hoover Street and Rock Alley; Shamrock Boulevard and Creekwood Drive; and the intermediate school side entrance.

Keen said WWS employees were trained by WPD staff before the patrols were turned over.

“This is a good first step, a responsible step to take,” Keen said. “My goal is to provide them with whatever training they need so we have a safe environment for the kids. Whatever that means from us, we’ll do that.”

WWS is responsible for its own costs associated with staffing the intersections, rather than paying the city for that service.

“Basically, we’re trying to provide a benefit to (Westfield Washington Schools) on the financial side and the police department as far as staffing,” Keen said.

Per the ordinance, WWS will appoint a representative to act as liaison with the city as a point-of-contact representative.

Council President Patrict Tamm said the measure keeps safety at the forefront.

“We’re all concerned about getting kids to and from school. It’s quite a feat done twice a day at all of our schools, getting kids safely into school and out of school and safely home,” he said.

The measure passed unanimously for a term of one year. The ordinance will return to the council annually for review and renewal.