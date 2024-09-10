Alert and aware: Westfield police and fire departments launch program to support residents with cognitive disabilities

Westfield first responders are heading into fall “AWARE” of those residents who need special care.

The Westfield Fire Department and the Westfield Police Department recently announced a joint program — AWARE — available for residents with cognitive disabilities and medical-related impairments.

A key feature of the program is a 4-inch emblem that can be displayed in a vehicle or residential window that indicates to first responders that they may be interacting with someone with a cognitive disorder or some other need.

WFD social worker Jamie Pristasch said cognitive disabilities and medical-related impairments means those people who learn, communicate, process or make decisions differently than neurotypical or nonimpaired people.

“Very simply put, persons with cognitive disabilities often have difficulty with ‘mental tasks,’ and the severity is varying from person to person,” she said. “Medical-related impairments are impairments or disabilities that likely stem from a diagnosis that is medical in nature. Examples would be blindness, deafness, Alzheimer’s, etc.”

Westfield was prompted to create a program locally after one of the members of the fire department attended a meeting hosted by the Avon Police Department, which created the first AWARE program in Indiana in 2021. Pristasch said she immediately loved the concept and began working with WFD and WPD to bring the program to Westfield.

“There has not been one specific event that led to this program for Westfield, but it is the many residents I have worked with through referrals from crews that made it something I am passionate about,” she said. “AWARE is another layer of safety to our most vulnerable residents.”

The program assists first responders by arming them with easy to recognize information, which can assist mental health awareness and in cases where deescalation techniques might be necessary.

“I will emphasize how important knowing deescalation techniques is for first responders,” Pristasch said. “It can be what helps to lessen the chaos at certain scene types and build rapport with residents. With these techniques comes less use of force by officers and less of a need for chemical restraints (medication) by EMS. First responders in Westfield use deescalation techniques almost every shift. Most officers and many of the paramedics have gone through Crisis Intervention Team training.”

Pristasch said the program promotes safety for everyone in an emergency by taking a proactive approach rather than a reactive one.

When possible, modifications can be made to accommodate emergency response for residents who sign up for the program, such as asking for no sirens to be used; to have fewer first responders enter a home; or to even request a male or female responder. Although those accommodations will only be utilized if appropriate, they are a step in the right direction to making sure those in need get the best care they need.

The AWARE program provides the following assistance for residents:

ENHANCED SAFETY & UNDERSTANDING

The AWARE sticker ensures first responders are immediately informed about the presence of someone with a cognitive disability, allowing for more thoughtful and appropriate interaction which can help deescalate potentially stressful situations.

INCLUSION

The program shows the community is inclusive and considerate of the needs of all its members, fostering a sense of belonging for individuals with cognitive disabilities and their families.

QUICK IDENTIFICATION IN CRITICAL MOMENTS

In high-stress situations, first responders can act more effectively and compassionately when they are aware of specific needs, potentially preventing harm or unnecessary distress.

SUPPORT FOR CAREGIVERS

Caregivers know that in their absence, interactions between the individual with a cognitive disability and first responders will be handled with understanding and care.

For first responders, the program promotes improved efficiency; preparedness; reduction in miscommunication; enhanced training awareness; and community trust and cooperation.

“These points emphasize the mutual benefits of the AWARE program, highlighting how it fosters safety, understanding, and effective communication between the community and first responders,” WPD Capt. Billy Adams said.

But the program is more than simply an emblem.

“AWARE program, in my eyes, means increased safety for first responders and residents,” Pristasch said. “The sticker is just a visual reminder for first responders, but AWARE is much more than a sticker. When there is an inquiry from a resident and the medical professional referral form is completed, I schedule a time to meet with the resident and family or caregiver. This allows for relationships and trust to start building. I find out other important information, such as triggers, emergency contacts, treatment provider contacts and any other information that will help if there is a crisis situation. This information will be placed into secure computer systems for FD and PD, so if there is an emergency involving the person there is AWAREness as to what the first responders could encounter.”

Learn more about central Indiana’s AWARE programs at awareprogram.info.

BECOMING AWARE

The AWARE program is a vital campaign in Westfield designed to raise awareness of cognitive disabilities and medical-related impairments for first responders on the scene of an emergency call. The proactive initiative focuses on deescalation and mental health awareness so those residents in need receive understanding and care during emergency interactions.

As a social worker, Jamie Pristasch acts as a support for residents and first responders and works as lead in the mobile integrated health program in Westfield.

For residents, a first responder social worker aims to reduce the use of 911 and keep residents safe in their homes. Residential needs that Pristasch responds to include multiple 911 calls; chronic illness; falls; abuse or neglect concerns; substance use disorder; mental health; and grief support.

For officers, firefighters and EMS, Pristasch supports the departments by being available after a critical incident for resources, support and as someone to listen.

Westfield is the first Hamilton County municipality to participate in the AWARE program. In addition to Hendricks County municipalities, the program is also utilized by the Zionsville and Lebanon police departments in Boone County.

Requirements to participate are residency in an area covered by the Westfield Fire Department and Westfield Police Department, and a medical referral completed by a professional providing medical or behavioral health care to the individual with the diagnosis.

Residents or their caretakers who wish to participate can reach out to social worker Jamie Pristasch at [email protected].