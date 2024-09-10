Budget will add firefighters in Zionsville

Zionsville’s municipal budget for 2025 will include funds for four new firefighters.

The Zionsville Town Council held its first workshop for the 2025 budget Aug. 12. At that time, Mayor John Stehr proposed several personnel additions, including one new police officer, one parks and recreation staff member and a midyear hire for the department of public works.

On Sept. 3, Stehr updated the town council on the status of that financial planning after getting some feedback on the initial proposal.

“We didn’t talk about new firefighters,” Stehr said. “I have heard loud and clear that we need new firefighters, from council members, from the public, from the fire chief and other staff members. So, by sharpening our pencils and digging down, we have found a way to bring in four new firefighters in 2025. With salary, training and benefits, the cost of that on the high end is about $520,000.”

Stehr said those funds will come from a combination of health care savings, anticipated additional fees and a billing surplus in 2025 over 2024. Money that had been earmarked for an economic development manager will also be moved to help cover the costs of the new firefighters. Stehr said the town does not intend to fill that economic development manager role in 2025.

The 2025 proposed budget totals $54 million across all accounts, including $10.5 in the general fund, $4.5 million for police protection and $8.9 million for municipal fire.

The 2025 proposed levy is $18.8 million.

A public hearing for the budget is at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Zionsville Town Hall.

The full budget is anticipated to come before the town council for review and approval in October. View the budget tinyurl.com/38vecfk9.