Country singer Moroney to perform at Fishers Event Center

Singer/songwriter Megan Moroney announces her forthcoming Am I Okay? Tour, will stop April 24, 2025 at the new Fishers Event Center. Moroney, a rising country star, will headline the 25-date North American tour. Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 13th at FishersEventCenter.com.

The latest in a hot streak of headline tours for Moroney, the Am I Okay? Tour follows wildly successful runs like The Lucky 2.0 Tour and the Georgia Girl Tour, a just-launched, nearly sold-out 15-date tour of the United Kingdom and Europe. Fresh off playing stadiums all summer long as support for Kenny Chesney’s Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, Moroney has emerged as one of country music’s most exciting live acts in recent years.

The Am I Okay? Tour takes its name from Moroney’s recently released sophomore album that debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and marked the year’s third-biggest debut from a female country artist. Along with its catchy title track a hit single currently on country radio,, Am I Okay? features fan favorites like “No Caller ID,” a post-breakup ballad that recently shattered the record for the biggest country female song debut in streams in the U.S. Since arriving in July, the album has earned acclaim from leading outlets like Rolling Stone, Variety and the New York Times.

Moroney racked up a number of nominations from The 58th Annual CMA Awards yesterday, including Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artists of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “I’m Not Pretty.” The ceremony will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Nov. 20.