Obituary: Jerry W Denney

Jerry W Denney, 85, went to his Heavenly home on August 15, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Mary Denney, brother David, and nephews Eric and Craig. He is survived by his wife Shirley and her daughter Lynne and grandson Aidan (Bella); Jerry’s children: Craig (Diane), Erin (Jeff)- their Mother Joan Denney; Natasha and Jerry- their Mother Marcia Arentz; sister Diane Holden; twin brother Larry (Peggy); granddaughter Emily; and many loved nieces and nephews. While attending college on a MD/PhD program, Jerry founded American Monitor Corporation (AMC) and began developing state of the art clinical chemistry reagents and instruments. AMC invented the first computerized blood chemistry analyzer and competed with giants like Technicon and Roche. He is well known for his brilliant mind and held multiple patents to his name. His lifetime goal was to improve diagnostic testing for physicians and patients. Jerry continued to launch innovative products throughout his career and was still working at the time of his death as Chief Scientific Officer of Vision Diagnostics in Branford Florida. A celebration of life will be held at the Carmel Lion’s Club located at 141 E. Main St. in Carmel, September 21, 1-4 with a tribute at 2:00. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Peace Baptist Church, 7794 S. Hwy 27, PO Box 385 Branford, FL 32008