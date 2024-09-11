Lagers in Lawrence celebrates Oktoberfest

The City of Lawrence and Indiana On Tap will celebrate all things German with the seventh annual Lagers in Lawrence Oktoberfest, set for 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, 8950 Otis Ave.

According to a news release from the city, attendees 21 and older will get unlimited pours of more than 100 craft beverages.

“The event will feature all styles of beer in addition to the popular Lager styles,” the announcement stated. “And not to worry, there will be plenty of pretzels.”

A DJ will play popular dance tunes and Oktoberfest/polka songs on stage throughout the event and the ever-popular Weiner dog races will return.

“Dachshunds of all shapes and sizes from around central Indiana will be racing in multiple heats throughout the event in the ‘Running of the Weiners,’ with the winners competing in the championship heat at the end for the honor of ‘Fastest Weiner,’” the announcement stated. “Trust us — if you’ve never seen it, you don’t want to miss it.”

According to the news release, there also will be several food vendors on hand with options for food lovers.

For more and to purchase tickets, visit LagersinLawrence.com.

Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany, in October 1810 to celebrate a royal marriage. The festival became an annual celebration and was later moved to a September start date to take advantage of better weather conditions. The upcoming 189th Oktoberfest in Munich starts Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 6.