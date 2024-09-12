Blades Audio Video Security completes expansion

Blades Audio Video Security, a design, engineering and security contractor, recently completed its office expansion at 15335 Endeavor Dr. in Noblesville.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sept. 4.

Shawn Blades, president of Blades Audio Video Security, said the company designs, installs and services low-voltage systems, primarily working in schools assisting with anything from school intercoms and bell systems to security cameras and building-access control.

“We’ve been in business 20 years, and we’ve worked in Noblesville Schools for about 17 years,” Blades said. “We only worked at HSE schools the first two years — that was my only customer. Now, we’re in 57 school districts throughout the state. We have been blessed, but Noblesville is still where home is.”

Blades said the office expansion was needed because of the business’ growth in the last few years.

“We just added our 23rd team member, and with the number of jobs and the amount of backlog we have, we have to keep adding people,” Blades said. “We’ve been blessed to get a lot of really good people on our team.”

With the expansion, Blades wants to continue adding new members to the Blades Audio Video Security team.

“We’re trying to fill a niche that we feel no one else really does and continue adding more team members,” Blades said. “I have the former parks department director from Noblesville as my director of operations, and the former Fishers High School SRO is now our project manager. We have really good people that have great work ethic, and Hamilton County and Noblesville have been great to us.”

For more, visit bladesav.com.