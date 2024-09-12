Column: The art of gratitude

It really is an art, isn’t it? To recognize and practice being grateful, especially when so much junk surrounds us. Fortunately, the great stuff far outnumbers the ugly if we point our eyes in that direction.

Art has a pronounced way of doing that. Just wandering into a museum or gallery sets your mind to the good. Especially local galleries, where the artists are often there, or the curator can share intimate details of how a painting was created and the story behind it. Often, it’s a bright, compelling story of joy, hope, love and travel.

Speaking of gratitude, my wife Kim and I recently experienced an inspirational three-week art “travel-gig” of gallery hopping, art fairs and creating. I hope it’s not once-in-a-lifetime. We are intentionally lining up other opportunities for a grateful repeat!

It started when clients/friends wondered if I would be interested in providing art for their recent Colorado renovation. Of course! A quick July trip resulted in commissions that were too large to reasonably ship. So, U-Haul “road trip” — which expanded in time to include a side jaunt to Taos, N.M., and producing creative deliverables for upcoming shows and inventory. Horrible, I know! While you may appreciate my art, you would go crazy over Kim’s gift for creating sexy, brilliant, gem-stone jewelry. Go to most social events and see her creations hanging on the most stylish women. Or she will be featured at Art On Main in Carmel starting this month.

Carmel International Arts Festival

We’ve been to dozens of art festivals and the Carmel International Arts Festival (Sept. 28-29) is absolutely one of the best-curated, well-judged and diverse with brilliant leadership and Carmel’s best volunteers. Need to be uplifted and want to add some gratitude to your resume? Put it on your calendar and come visit me there.