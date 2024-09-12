Fox Hollow memorial unveiled

A memorial dedicated to victims of Fox Hollow Farms was unveiled Aug. 29 at Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park in Westfield.

The memorial was made possible through a partnership between Flanner Buchanan, He Knows Your Name ministry and Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison’s office. Remains of Fox Hollow victims Jeffrey Jones and Allen Livingston were interred in the ossuary at the memorial during the dedication.

He Knows Your Name founder Linda Znachko said the memorial is a way to remember those killed not just as victims, but as people.

“Bringing the human element to this is what’s going to really matter and hit the heart and souls of people,” she said. “This is a brother, a cousin. Until we bring that point home, people are going to think this is a distant thing. We as a community, when we say their names, it changes everything. For me, sandblasting their names in stone feels permanent. We’ve written it forever; they had purpose in their lives, they had a story and they had futures that they never got to live… We can start by saying their names. This was a man; this was a brother.”

Herb Baumeister is suspected of killing at least 12 men at his estate on 156th Street in the 1990s. Four of those victims have yet to be identified. More than 10,000 charred human remains are undergoing testing for DNA extraction by the Indiana State Police Laboratory and Dr. Krista Latham of the Biology & Anthropology Department at the University of Indianapolis. Jellison said the total number of victims remains unknown.

Baumeister died by suicide in 1996.

Family members with missing loved ones are urged to contact the Hamilton County Coroner’s office for DNA testing.