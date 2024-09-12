HSE human resources administrator resigns

In the wake of an unfair labor complaint filed by the union representing Hamilton Southeastern Schools teachers, HSE Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Brian Murphy has resigned, effective Sept. 30.

The HSE Board of Education voted Sept. 11 to approve a personnel report that included Murphy’s resignation.

Murphy started his job with HSE in March. The Hamilton Southeastern Education Association complaint alleges that, starting in April, he acted inappropriately during interactions with HSEA President Abby Taylor and Indiana State Teachers Association UniServ Director Becky Slayton.

The complaint cites text messages, in-person and telephone conversations, emails and voicemail messages, including messages stating that Murphy would contact Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston to “bring down collective bargaining.” Murphy also allegedly warned both Taylor and Slayton about practicing law without a license when they cited Indiana law to him.

The unfair labor complaint was submitted in mid-June to the Indiana Education Employment Relations board. It has not been resolved.

In a social media post after the board meeting, HSEA stated, “Bryan Murphy’s resignation as Assistant Superintendent of Hamilton Southeastern Schools is in the best interest of teachers and staff across the district.”

Teacher contract negotiations are set to begin soon and two members of HSEA’s collective bargaining team spoke to the board Sept. 11 during public comment. Craig Frawley said the team was told that the district’s attorneys would lead negotiations this year and that the process would be “positional” rather than the interest-based bargaining process used in 2023.

“Last year, we spent approximately 16 hours at the table using interest-based bargaining,” he said. “The process was finished in just two days. Upon ratification, members of this board, district administration, HSEA members and community members praised the process. This is an incredibly collaborative way of achieving bargaining goals that were mutually beneficial for all parties. The lawyer who sat in the bargaining even commented how cordial everyone was and how quick and clean the entire process was.”

HSEA bargaining team member Brieann Toste added that formal bargaining could begin as soon as Sept. 15, but the union had not yet received financial information it requested in June.

“We have no date set for bargaining,” she said. “In previous years, all this would have been scheduled and communicated ahead of time months ago. HSEA and the teachers in the district are worried about the bargaining timeline. We’re worried about our own financial health and we’re worried about the overall health of the district.”

Later in the meeting, board member Suzanne Thomas (Fall Creek Township) asked Superintendent Patrick Mapes when the district decided to change bargaining methods. Mapes said that was an administrative decision.

“We had that discussion in the spring to go back to traditional bargaining,” he said. “We haven’t had a pre-bargaining hearing yet, nor have either side met. When they meet, they can have that discussion of their processes and how they move forward.”

In a response to a request for additional comment, Director of School and Community Relations Emily Pace Abbotts stated in an email: “Our bargaining team will consist of district administrators, as it has in the past. In addition, a legal representative will oversee the process to ensure compliance with all applicable laws. This involvement will help streamline the bargaining process, as all agreements must be reviewed by legal counsel before being presented to the board for approval.”

In other matters, the board unanimously approved a new policy establishing the approved methods for district staff to communicate with students. Educators will be required to use official district communication tools, including email accounts and direct-messaging apps, starting around Jan. 1.

The next HSE School Board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the district’s central office, 13485 Cumberland Rd.