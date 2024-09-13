Snapshot: Arts commission views Zionsville public art displays

Zionsville recently welcomed members of the the Indiana Arts Commission to view some of the town’s public artworks, including the “WINGZ” sculpture, created by Zionsville artist Mark McGarvey, at the Big-4 Rail Trail trailhead at 10230 Zionsville Rd. “The Indiana Arts Commission had a statewide gathering (and) they chose the Zionsville Road trailhead as one of their destination stops, as well as the murals in the village,” Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jarod Logsdon said. “We were able to show off our murals as well as the art installation in our roundabout at the trailhead and just talk about the importance of public art throughout our park system. That was nice to show off some of our Zionsville pride.” The sculpture was installed in late 2023. Commissioned by the Zionsville Cultural District, the sculpture was inspired by the sheet metal and rivets found on trains and Zionsville Community School’s eagle mascot. (Photo by Marney Simon)