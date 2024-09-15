Indianapolis Children’s Choir to hold movie-themed events

Indianapolis Children’s Choir Executive Artistic Director Joshua Pedde figures “Lights. Camera. Song” is the perfect start to the 39th concert season.

Pedde said the movies theme is always a fun way to engage audiences since so many people have shared memories of music from movies.

There will be a free public open house from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the ICC Performing Arts Center at 9111 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis. There will be movie screenings and free popcorn. The choir also will screen the “Trio of Minuet” children’s opera that the ICC debuted 20 years ago on WFYI.

The “Lights. Camera. Song.” concert is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville.

“We haven’t done a movie-themed concert for quite some time and the last time we did, it was specifically for the holiday,” said Pedde, a Carmel resident. “So, this time around, it will open up even more opportunities for performing songs from various genres and time periods.”

The concert will include songs from “The Wizard of Oz” and Disney classics.

“The singers just love the repertoire for this concert. The movies are a great way to bring everyone together,” Pedde said. “There will be hits from ‘90s Disney classics like ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘The Lion King’ and then older songs like ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ and ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.’”

Pedde said the concert will include songs from other movie classics like “The King and I,” “Singin’ in the Rain” and featured music by legendary movie composer John Williams. ICC alum and professional recording vocalist Erin Benedict will be the featured guest soloist.

This is the first season premiere-themed open house at the ICC Performing Arts Center, which opened last year.

“It will be a great time to check out our rehearsal spaces, meet ICC staff and see some memorabilia from ICC’s past as we look ahead to the 2024-25 concert season,” Pedde said.

Tickets for the concert are $16 and can be purchased online in advance at icchoir.org/tickets. Children aged 5 and under can attend for free but require a ticket. If the concert does not sell out in advance, additional tickets will be available for purchase at the door prior to the performance.