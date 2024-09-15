Miss Bharat Indiana pageant coming to Carmel Sept. 22

Sejal Patel was determined to bring the Miss Bharat competition to Indiana.

“I had always enjoyed pageant events. A crown is empowering, inspiring and much more than glam and glitz,” Patel said. “Witnessing each contestant’s performance is truly inspiring as they showcase their confidence through their hard work and personal walk of life while fostering healthy competition.”

Patel, vice president of Miss Bharat Indiana, helped bring the pageant to Indiana in 2023 with the help of the platform Aatmanshakti. It will return at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. There are Mrs. and Teen titles as well.

“This is the first ethnic pageantry in our state that ties inter-regional knots among the Asian Indian community,” Patel said. “We also have opportunities for aspiring fashionistas with non-Indian backgrounds.”

MyDream TV, a digital channel, started Miss Bharat USA in 2017. Rashmi Bedi is the co-CEO and founder of MyDream Global.

“Rashmi and I connected over positivity and empowerment,” Patel said.

Because there was no pageant in Indiana, Patel decided to compete in Mrs. Bharat pageant in Florida in 2202, finishing as the first runner-up.

“Our vision is to bring like-minded people together regardless of age, gender, shape or size,” Patel said. “We are committed to nurture and empower the community for inclusivity and positivity. Through this (pageant) platform, the vision is to provide ample opportunities and empower individuals to be authentic and shine bright. Be true to themselves. Be confident in their skin.”

Patel, who works in the pharmaceutical industry, came to the U.S. from India 24 years ago. She moved to Carmel 19 years ago. She and her husband, Anil, have two daughters, Shreya, 20 and Arya, 17. Her daughters are among those who will volunteer at the event. Patel said 502 East Event Centre was instrumental in helping her stage the competition last year. Bhavana Karuturi of Fishers won the Indiana title and was the Mrs. Bharat USA second runner-up in 2023.

Tickets are $65, including food and assorted non-alcoholic beverages. For more, visit Miss Bharat Indiana on Facebook or mydreamMissBharat.com.