Carmel’s F45 Training to celebrate reopening

By Samantha Kupiainen

F45 Training in Carmel’s Clay Terrace will celebrate its grand reopening under new ownership Sept. 28 and 29.

Andrew and Beth Thomas and Brian and Heather Matthews purchased the group workout facility after hearing the previous owners were planning to close it. Both couples are passionate about fitness and regularly attended F45 classes before the purchase.

“I basically go every day at 6:15 a.m.,” Brian Matthews said. “There was a lot of talk that the owners had talked about possibly selling it. As a member, I said to myself, ‘Well, if he closes the door, where the heck am I going to go?’ So, we got together and talked about buying it.”

The new owners took over Aug. 1 and are splitting responsibilities in running the studio. The Thomases handle the back end work remotely because they recently relocated to Seattle, while the Matthews remain in the area and will be on-site as needed. They’ve hired a studio manager, Sydney Berger, who was a coach at the studio before ownership changed.

F45 Training will continue to offer high-intensity workouts, but some features and equipment are changing.

“Without even any advertising, we added on 25 new full members,” Brian Matthews said. “They can tell the energy is different. We’re doing a whole face lift, the studio is about to get painted. We’ve really gone all in.”

The grand reopening celebration is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at 14300 Clay Terrace Blvd., #120. Attendees can tour the studio, enjoy live music and giveaways, and sign up for a Founder’s Rate membership, which is $139 per month for a 12-month commitment.

There will also be special guests in attendance and representatives from nearby businesses, including Java House and Athletic Annex.

“We want to try to not only promote our business, but also promote the other existing businesses in Clay Terrace and bring that energy back to the outdoor mall,” Brian Matthews said.

Learn more at f45training.com/studio/carmelclayterrace.