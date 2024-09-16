Snapshot: Westfield Washington students learn about law enforcement

Westfield Police Department School Resource Officer Chad Tribbett recently visited Carey Ridge Elementary School kindergarten classes for the Community Helpers unit. Tribbett told students about how he serves them and the staff of Westfield Washington Schools. He also read a book to students, who asked questions about his job as a police officer and learned how law enforcement officers assist the community. (Photo courtesy of Rocks Media House)
Snapshot: Westfield Washington students learn about law enforcement0
