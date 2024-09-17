Athlete of the week: Hamilton Southeastern volleyball player embraces role as setter

When Hamilton Southeastern High School senior volleyball player Ava Hunter was younger, she wanted to be an outside hitter like her older sister, Grace.

“She said I was going to be too undersized for the people I’d be playing against,” Hunter said. “She said I had huge hands and needed to become a setter, so I switched to setting. At first, I was like, ‘This is so hard, it’s not my favorite.’ Then a year or two into it (I realized) this is the best job. It’s so fun. It’s fun to be the one that makes the decisions in the game.”

The 5-foot-11 Hunter shared the setter role with Macy Hinshaw, now a freshman player for Santa Clara University, the past two seasons for the Royals, who won the IHSAA Class 4A state championship the past two seasons. As of Sept. 10, the Royals were 10-1.

“I think the last two years sharing time with Macy has definitely helped me understand everyone has their own role and each role is important,” Hunter said. “I understand everyone’s perspective.”

Hunter said although everyone wants to play more, she can encourage players on the bench that every role is important.

Royals coach Jason Young said Hunter has had to take on a leadership role this season.

“We graduated a huge group of seniors who were incredibly talented and great leaders,” Young said. “She’s stepped in and been a leader and captain for us. It’s natural for that position. A setter is like the quarterback. She runs the show offensively for us and has done a good job leading the way.”

Young said he had two of the best setters he has ever coached in Hinshaw and Hunter.

“Ideally, you’d like to have them come by every four years, but we are glad to have had both of them,” Young said. “(Hunter) is a very upbeat, positive individual. She is a big cheerleader for others.”

Hunter recorded her 1,000th career assists in the season opener.

Hunter is optimistic the Royals can make another run at the state title.

Hunter, who plans to major in business, has committed to play for Loyola University in Chicago next season. Grace, a 2020 HSE graduate, was on the Royals’ Class 4A state runner-up team as a senior and played for Marian University.

“Grace helped me become the player I am today,” Hunter said. “We have all the pieces (to win another championship). We just need to get each piece working together.”

To nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, contact [email protected].

Favorite subject: Science or math

Favorite TV show: “The Office.”

Favorite vacation spot: Florida

Favorite music performers: Rhianna and Billie Eilish