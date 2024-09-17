Blueprint for Improvement: Cosmopolitan Carmel kitchen

Talk about a transformation! Our clients were determined to make a statement with their downtown Carmel kitchen and our team embraced the challenge. We took their builder-basic space and meticulously reimagined it into a sleek, sophisticated culinary haven that masterfully captures their bold vision.

A stunning gold brushstroke tile, arranged in an artistic pattern, sets the tone, making a bold and sophisticated statement.

Dark acrylic cabinets are the perfect contrast to the light backsplash and appliances, adding just the right amount of depth and drama.

A new peninsula, featuring a custom-designed curved corbel, artistically bridges the space between the kitchen and living room.