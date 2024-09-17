Night & Day diversions – September 17, 2024

‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Million Dollar Quartet” runs through Oct. 6 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Live at the Center

Maciann Hayes will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 as part of the Live at the Center series at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Ring of Fire’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Ring of Fire” runs through Sept. 29 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

Megadeth

Megadeth’s “Destroy All Enemies” Tour will stop at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Summer Nights: The Music of Grease” is set for Sept. 19, followed by Don Farrell’s “Frank Sinatra: The Tribute” Sept. 20; Adam B. Shapiro in “Hollywood or Bust: Songs of the Silver Screen” Sept. 21; and “An Evening with Michael Feinstein” Sept. 22 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. All the performances start at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.