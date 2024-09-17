Opinion: Running around on my wife

I feel compelled to take a certain number of steps daily. I did a lot of research on the optimum number for a guy my age. But the chart I was referring to asked, “Born in 1950 or before? Please consult a doctor before making a move.” I could have made it easy on myself. You know, maybe 1,000 a day – 1,500 at most. But on my smartphone, I clicked 15,000 by mistake. Now, I was stuck. I never go back on my own words. And I wouldn’t have been able to reset the app if I wanted to.

I don’t have time to reach my daily goal. I’m not a runner, I’m a lumberer. I wave to the people in wheelchairs, folks with canes and women pushing babes in carriages as they zoom past me.

Recently, I started running in my basement at night to get in more steps. I dash around the ping-pong table, negotiate the couch, creep along the wall where the TV sits, and then circle around the treadmill. Why aren’t I using that to exercise? The answer is simple: I’m not an exercise nut. Who goes on a treadmill at 11 at night?

The late-night dash was not helping me accomplish my goal. First, I started to get very bored with my basement routine. True, I did see a few photos and paintings I had never noticed before. I also discovered a half bath in what I thought was an extra closet.

Then, I had a great idea. I decided to begin trotting around the neighborhood at precisely midnight. You see, my walking app automatically resets to zero at midnight, so that is my first opportunity to get a jump on the next day’s steps. I won’t make my goal unless I get a head start on my 15,000. Please tell me you understand what I’m saying.

My wife Mary Ellen forbade me from doing it. I got away with this a few times by constantly checking to see that she was fast asleep before I snuck out.

Then, after I rounded our neighborhood, I saw a woman in our driveway. It was Mary Ellen in her nightgown, but she also wore a very angry face. She had apparently awakened to find me missing and realized what I was doing. Yes, she had caught me running around on her.

She rightly told me in no uncertain terms how dangerous my behavior was. I wanted to deny I had done this, but not only had I been caught red-footed, but several neighbors had video of me on their ring doorbell.

I have promised never to do this stupid thing again. First, it’s really dangerous. Second, standing in our driveway every night at 1 a.m. in her nightgown could blemish my wife’s untarnished reputation.