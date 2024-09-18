Flora neighborhood designed to bring urban vibrancy to west Carmel

Onyx+East’s, an Indianapolis-based full-service homebuilder, has completed the first phase of the Flora neighborhood at Illinois Street and Spring Mill Road on the west side of the city.

The $61 million community is the builder’s largest to date and will feature 121 homes, including single-family residences, rooftop-deck townhomes, pitched-roof townhomes and courtyard duet homes upon completion.

“We were recognizing that homebuyers want to live near the things they love,” Onyx+East CEO Kelli Lawrence said at the Sept. 12 ribbon-cutting ceremony. “They want the energy and action of being close to everything. They want to worry less about maintaining their home and yard and more about engaging in their community and enjoying their neighborhoods they chose to live in. We recognize the energy and vibrance of what we think is the urban experience is what homebuyers in the suburbs desire as well. I think Carmel is a shining example of that with the transformation over many years into truly a ‘live, work, play’ city.”

The first phase of Flora includes three-bedroom townhomes available for sale at a starting price in the mid-$400,000s.

“Flora was designed and conceived to bring new, diverse housing options to West Carmel, but also to celebrate the serene refuge that we’re in right now,” Lawrence said. “We’re literally in the middle of it all. We’re close to the job corridor. We’re close to restaurants and retail and lots of amazing parks. But it looks like we’re in a nature preserve, surrounded by amazing trees. We work really hard to celebrate nature in the design and planning of the community with trails to connect with various neighborhoods that are going to be developed over time.”

There are outdoor open spaces and central gathering places for the homes to connect with each other. There will be a diverse range of housing options, Lawrence said.

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam delivered a few remarks before taking part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re standing in front of a beautiful new housing addition that will help us do several things, continue to create a vibrant community, attract talent here and maintain our destination status,” Finkam said.

Finkam said she hopes the city can have more investment from Onyx+East because it is a quality leader in this type of building.

“We need more of this type of housing, and we have many young professionals in apartments who love the quality of life in Carmel but want to take that next piece in ownership, and we do this type of product to help fulfill their dreams and make sure they can raise their families here, like many, many people have before,” Finkam said.

Homes range from three to four bedrooms and 1,715 to 3,021 square feet. Some of the larger homes are in the $600,000 range.

For more, visit onyxandeast.com.