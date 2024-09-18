Hamilton County discusses plan to better serve veterans

Hamilton County has a population of more than 14,000 veterans.

Monica Greer, executive director of the Hamilton County Council on Alcohol & Other Drugs, recently introduced a phone app that keeps mental health services confidential for veterans in a work session with Hamilton County Commissioners.

Director of Administration for Hamilton County Lee Buckingham said the commissioners approved the project to move forward in the work session, and Greer is finalizing contracts and budgeting.

For two years, Greer has worked with Preventia, an organization of lifestyle-based coaches who help support a healthier life. At the meeting, Brian Schroeder, CEO and founder of Preventia, stated coaches at Preventia say veterans are the county’s most at-risk population for mental health and behavioral issues.

Schroeder’s vision, according to work session minutes, is to partner with businesses in Hamilton County, such as Riverview Health, Aspire, Good Samaritan, churches and other organizations that can help strategize a plan for veterans.

“Preventia can help connect veterans to mental health and mental well-being coaches to help them manage their habits and behaviors more effectively, execute a plan they may have already received from a therapist and then help them with other diagnoses, nutrition, sleep, the contributing factors to depression and anxiety, or other mental health issues they may be experiencing,” Schroeder stated.

The program’s first year would cost $500,000 to implement and would include unlimited coaching sessions for veterans. The following two years would be $1 million annually. All resources would be free for veterans.

Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman stated that she would like to see the Hamilton County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs look at how the project would affect its total revenue in the next few years. Greer is looking at the budget to see how it can best pay for the proposed program, whether it be through them or through other outreach.

The goal is for the program to be announced to the public on Veterans Day this year, Nov. 11, with services to begin Jan. 1, 2025, according to Schroeder.