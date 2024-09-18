Letter: End Alzheimer’s

Editor,

I lost my mother to Alzheimer’s in 2019. It is devastating to watch your healthy, funny, independent, intelligent woman succumb to this life-sucking disease — devastating for the victim, caretakers and family members.

I decided to become an advocate at that time. Thanks to Congress and our nationwide network of committed advocates, we have made incredible strides in our fight to end Alzheimer’s.

By continuing to invest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, care and support, we can make a real difference in the landscape of diagnosis and treatment.

I am calling on U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz to support dementia research at the National Institutes of Health, as well as the NAPA Reauthorization Act, Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act and the BOLD Reauthorization Act.

Together, we can bring an end to Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. We can’t stop now! Visit alz.org to learn more.

Thank you so much for your time and support.

Kyle Hoffman, Fishers